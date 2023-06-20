Alcemi has been granted planning permission to build a two hour 500 MW (1000 MWh) energy storage facility in Coalburn, Scotland, which will be one of the largest of its kind in Europe.

Developed in partnership with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its flagship funds, the facility will store renewable energy during periods of excess generation, releasing it back into the system during periods of peak demand. The project is expected to prevent around 1.6 million t of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions over the next 35 years.

Alcemi chose the project’s location to support the national transmission system by limiting the impact of network constraints, helping to reduce the overall energy costs for consumers and lowering the carbon intensity of the UK power sector.

The project has undergone environmental impact assessments to ensure it meets sustainability and safety standards. The final investment decision from CIP is expected later this month, with construction starting shortly thereafter.

