BayWa r.e. commissions floating PV parks in the Netherlands

BayWa r.e., together with its Dutch subsidiary GroenLeven, has recently commissioned two floating photovoltaic (PV) parks in the Netherlands. The 41.1 MWp Sellingen park and 29.8 MWp Uivermeertjes park are now some of the two largest outside of Asia and combined will generate enough electricity to supply more than 20 000 households. Following in third position is BayWa r.e.’s 27.4 MWp floating PV park in Bomhofsplas, also in the Netherlands.

The recent completion of the two new projects brings BayWa r.e.’s floating PV portfolio in Europe to 11 projects, more than 180 MWp of green energy and surpassing 300 000 floating solar panels.

A key benefit of floating PV is that by using unused bodies of water, it can make an important contribution to the green energy revolution, without competing against other uses for land. Both Sellingen and Uivermeertjes are built on former sand extraction lakes, and BayWa r.e. and GroenLeven have been supporting local communities to ensure that the parks integrate into the landscape. Community funds have also been set up in both regions to promote ongoing sustainable activities and investment in the local areas.

Sellingen and Uivermeertjes have been designed to ensure minimal impact on the surrounding ecology and biodiversity. Both parks have been built on the deepest part of the lake to protect the flora and fauna in the banks. They utilise unique systems which have no negative effects on the surrounding environment, as found in recent studies by Hanze University of Applied Sciences as well as ongoing research from Buro Bakker/AKTB.

