INTEC and CHINT partner to build solar projects in Romania and Poland

INTEC Energy Solutions, a leading solar EPC system provider, and CHINT Solar, a global provider of smart energy solutions, are partnering once again to build new solar power plants in Romania and Poland with a total capacity of 183 MWp.

The Romanian Project with 86 MWp and Polish Projects with 52 MWp and 45 MWp capacities will take shape in the good hands of INTEC and CHINT cooperation that will provide EPC services for the customer. The signing ceremony for the expansion of the partnership scope of INTEC and CHINT was held in INTEC's European Headquarters in Poland, and the contract was signed by Adrien Joseph – CEO of INTEC EU, and Martin Liu – General Manager, Overseas Investment Business Unit of CHINT.

INTEC and CHINT have collaborated effectively on several EPC projects recently and continue to deliver many turnkey solar power plants that adhere to high-quality standards. This partnership is so well-established that it strengthens its position by meeting the demands and expectations of the market and accelerating the global transition to renewable energy sources with every new project. As projected, this partnership continues to expand its portfolio across Europe.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.