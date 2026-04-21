Alight acquires large scale solar and storage project in Denmark

Alight, a leading Nordic solar developer and independent power producer, has agreed to acquire a solar-and-battery project on Sjælland, Denmark, from GreenGo Energy.

The project combines a solar park under development with a significant battery energy storage system (BESS) and marks the first project that Alight and GreenGo will continue to develop together in Denmark.

The project is a 79 MWp utility scale solar park with a co-located 55 MW BESS in Kalundborg. Covering 90 hectares, it is expected to produce around 95 GWh annually. Among the 7 GW of projects Alight has evaluated in Denmark, Kalundborg stands out with the strongest return potential, thanks to its combination of high irradiation, optimised layout, and favourable land and grid conditions.

The co-located 55 MW BESS is a central part of the project’s design. Pairing solar and storage behind the same grid connection enables time-shifting energy use, enhancing the value of the project’s output.

Warren Campbell, CEO at Alight, commented: “We’re excited to add a solid project to our development pipeline and expand our Danish portfolio. This hybrid park is a fully integrated solar-plus-storage project in one of the most strategic locations in Denmark. By combining solar with BESS in DK2, we can generate renewable power where and when it is most needed.”

The project in Kalundborg is at an early stage with land lease agreement secured and the zoning and environmental permitting process underway. Alight and GreenGo Energy will continue to jointly develop the project until it is ready-to-build, which is currently expected in 2028.

Karsten Nielsen, CEO at GreenGo Energy, added: “We are very pleased to partner with Alight on this first project together in Denmark. GreenGo will continue as development partner through ready-to-build, and we see Kalundborg as a strong first step in supporting Alight’s ambitious vision in the Nordics.”

The project will be developed for long term power purchase agreements (PPAs), under which Alight owns and operates the assets and sells the electricity to commercial and industrial customers at a fixed, low price. Together with previously announced projects in Finland and Sweden, Kalundborg is an important step towards Alight’s target of having at least 5 GW installed capacity by 2030.

In 2025, Alight acquired a 215 MWp solar park in Lolland under construction from European Energy, which was commissioned later in the year. The Lolland solar park is the second largest solar park in Denmark and the Nordics.

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