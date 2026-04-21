Neoen awarded long-term contracts for two new solar farms in Ontario, Canada.

Neoen, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, has been awarded two 20-year contracts by Ontario’s Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) through its second long-term energy supply procurement process for two new solar farms with a total capacity of 318 MWp/250 MWac.

These contracts cover 100% of the output of the future power plants, which are both located in the Canadian province of Ontario.

The first solar farm, sized at 253 MWp/200 MWac, is located near Dunns Valley and is set to become Ontario’s largest solar farm. It will be co-owned by Garden River First Nation through a 50% equity partnership. The second solar farm, located near Paradis Bay, is sized at 65 MWp/50 MWac and it will be co-owned by Matachewan First Nation in a 50% equity partnership. This responds directly to calls for Indigenous leadership in Canada’s clean energy sector and demonstrates Neoen’s commitment to meaningful First Nations participation and outcomes.

The two projects will support Ontario’s growing electricity demand by supplying a significant volume of clean, reliable, and competitively-priced renewable energy to the provincial grid. Their combined output is expected to reach 475 GWh/y, the equivalent of powering more than 50 000 Ontario homes. Construction of both facilities is expected to begin in 2028, with operations targeted for 2029 for the 65 MWp plant and 2030 for the 253 MWp asset.

Since it entered Canada in 2022, Neoen has secured a portfolio of 968 MW of solar and battery storage assets, including these two new solar farms. The portfolio also includes Fox Coulée, a 93 MWp operating solar farm in Alberta; Mino Giizis, a 157 MWp solar facility in Saskatchewan, which is being delivered in partnership with the Anishinabek Power Alliance, and a 400 MW/4-hour battery storage project in Ontario in Saugeen Ojibway Nation’s traditional territory. Neoen is actively developing a strong pipeline of solar, storage, and onshore wind projects across these three provinces.

Emmanuel Pujol, Neoen’s Regional CEO for the Americas, commented: “I would like to congratulate our Canadian team for having secured close to 1 GW of capacity in under 4 years. These two new contracts reflect the success of Neoen’s strategy in the country, where we are building a diversified portfolio of renewable energy and storage assets to support growing electricity demand. Ontario is a key market for us, and we thank IESO, Ontario’s grid operator, for their renewed trust. We are proud to be delivering these projects in partnership with Garden River First Nation and Matachewan First Nation, and together to be contributing to a more sustainable and resilient energy future.”

Xavier Barbaro, Group CEO of Neoen, concluded: “These awards place Neoen among Canada’s leading renewable energy companies. They demonstrate our ability to rapidly develop competitive, large scale projects while building meaningful partnerships with First Nations communities. The Americas is one of Neoen’s fastest growing regions, and we are determined to play a major role in the energy transition of the region, and around the world.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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