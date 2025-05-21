Independent renewable energy company, Qair, has begun construction on two hybrid solar power plants with battery storage in the neighbourhoods of Gassi-Bagoum and Lamadji-Achawail, N’Djamena, Chad.

This initiative marks a pivotal step in Qair’s mission to accelerate the energy transition across Africa through innovative, sustainable, and locally integrated renewable energy solutions.

Each of the two solar power plants will deliver 15 MWp of clean energy, supported by 4 MW/4 MWh battery storage systems. Combined, they will supply 65 GWh annually – enough to meet the needs of approximately 260 000 people. Featuring nearly 48 500 next-generation photovoltaic (PV) modules and advanced tracking systems, these facilities are designed to optimise output and deliver high-performance, reliable energy to Chad’s capital region.

Battery storage will ensure improved electrical grid stability, including autonomous restart capabilities in the event of an outage, particularly benefiting nearby neighbourhoods.

Developed under a 20-year build, own, operate, transfer (BOOT) contract, the project reflects Qair’s long-term commitment to building national energy capacity. At the end of the contract, ownership will be transferred to the Chadian state for a symbolic sum, reinforcing the country’s sovereignty over its energy resources.

The Gassi and Lamadji projects are part of Qair’s broader ambition to become a leading player in Africa’s energy transition. Qair is currently active in several countries – including Tunisia, Morocco, Burkina Faso, Mauritius, and Seychelles – with a 2 GW projects portfolio spanning solar, wind, and hybrid technologies to address the specific challenges of each region. By combining technical innovation with deep local engagement, Qair aims to deliver clean, affordable, and reliable electricity while fostering local employment, training, and sustainable economic growth across the continent.

Marc Galinier, Director for Sub-Saharan Africa at Qair, responded: “I would like to express our gratitude to the Government of Chad for its continued support and forward-looking commitment to renewable energy. This partnership shows that when the public and private sectors join forces, extraordinary achievements are possible. May these solar plants serve as inspiration for other innovative projects in Chad and across the African continent.”

