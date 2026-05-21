Aura Power receives approval for the Furzen Leaze solar farm

Aura Power has received approval from the Cotswold District Council who voted unanimously to approve Furzen Leaze solar farm, a 25 MW solar project near Cirencester, UK.

The decision, made by the Council’s Planning Committee, marks another important milestone in Aura Power’s growing UK development portfolio and reinforces the its commitment to delivering domestic renewable energy infrastructure at scale. Planning permission will be formally granted, upon the signing of a legal Section 106 agreement.

Once operational, Furzen Leaze solar farm will generate enough clean electricity to power the equivalent of more than 13 000 homes annually. The project will play a meaningful role in strengthening the UK’s energy sovereignty and security by reducing reliance on volatile imported fossil fuels and helping to lower consumer energy bills.

The application received strong local backing, with 65 letters of support submitted during the planning process. Aura Power worked closely with stakeholders and local residents to refine the design, including additional tree planting and enhanced surface water drainage measures.

The project is also expected to deliver a biodiversity net gain of more than 50%, significantly enhancing local habitats and supporting wildlife through extensive landscaping and ecological improvements.

As with all projects across Aura Power’s UK solar portfolio, Furzen Leaze solar farm will include a community benefit fund to support local initiatives and priorities, ensuring the project delivers long-term value to the surrounding area.

The approval adds to the company’s expanding pipeline, with more than 600 MWp of consented projects moving into construction.

Simon Coulson, Director and Co-Founder of Aura Power, noted: “We are delighted to have received unanimous planning approval for Furzen Leaze solar farm and grateful for the strong support shown by the local community and Cotswold District Council. This project demonstrates how well-designed renewable energy developments can deliver clean, secure, and affordable power while enhancing biodiversity and providing tangible benefits to local communities.”

Coulson concluded: “The past 18 months have been a pivotal period for Aura Power as we have transitioned to an independent power producer and begun constructing our own projects. With more than 600 MWp of consented capacity entering construction, we are excited to bring even more projects online and help accelerate the UK’s transition to domestically-generated renewable energy.”

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