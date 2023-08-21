European Energy to build 115 MW Latvian solar project

European Energy has announced plans to start building a solar park in Broceni, Saldus Region in Latvia. The project has now entered its final development stages.

When constructed, this massive solar project has an installed capacity of 115 MW. It is poised to become one of Latvia’s largest solar parks, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s transition towards a sustainable future. The solar park is scheduled to be connected to the Latvian grid by 2025.

Located near the town of Broceni in the western part of Latvia, the solar park is currently in advanced project development phase. Once operational, it is projected to generate an estimated 120 000 MWh of clean, renewable electricity annually, which is equivalent to powering approximately 57 000 Latvian households for an entire year.

“With its high capacity, the green power generated in Broceni will significantly contribute to our nation’s energy grid, catalysing Latvia’s shift towards a greener economy while positively impacting the electricity market in the long run,” said Alnis Balinš, Head of European Energy Latvia. “As we continue to expand renewable energy infrastructure, we envision a stronger impact on our economy and energy security, ultimately benefiting citizens through reduced electricity and heating costs.”

Thorvald Spanggard, Executive Vice President and Head of Project Development in European Energy, emphasized the company’s commitment to accelerating Latvia’s renewable energy transformation. “Since our establishment in Latvia in 2021, European Energy has leveraged its global expertise to drive the development of solar and wind energy projects in the country. We are happy to be part of Latvia’s journey towards a sustainable future, and our upcoming portfolio of wind and solar projects in Latvia, with a combined capacity of more than 1.5 GW, underscores our dedication to making renewable energy accessible to all,” said Spanggard.

As Latvian society electrifies and seeks greener alternatives like green hydrogen and e-methanol, we are determined to meet this increasing demand with competitive renewable energy solutions and contribute with our experience and track-record.

European Energy’s vast portfolio of wind and solar projects in Latvia is set to propel the nation’s green transition. The first projects, expected to have a connection capacity of over 400 MW, are slated to enter the construction phase by late 2023 or early 2024.