Wien Energie increases wind and solar production capacity

Wien Energie has laid plans to acquire two wind farms and a solar park from the ImWind Group in Lower Austria and Burgenland. The three parks have a total capacity of 130 MW and an annual production of more than 280 GWh.

This corresponds to the consumption of the equivalent of 80 000 average Austrian households. Wien Energie prevailed in an international sales process and was awarded the contract for the two wind farms and the solar park. ImWind will continue to take over the ongoing technical management of the projects. The purchase is subject to approval by the Austrian competition authorities.

"Wien Energie is driving forward the expansion of renewable electricity generation. In addition to building our own plants, we can further expand our plant park with the acquisition of the wind farms and the solar park from ImWind. With the two wind farms, we will increase our annual wind power production by over 50% in the next two years. In addition, there is our Ebreichsdorf wind farm, which is currently under construction. In total, we will be able to generate wind power for the equivalent of around 200 000 Austrian households from 2026," explained the managing directors of Wien Energie, Michael Strebl and Karl Gruber.

The Mönchhof wind farm in Burgenland has an output of 52.2 MW and is already in operation. The Loidesthal II wind farm in Lower Austria is currently under construction and will generate 61.8 MW of green electricity in the future. The Hohenau-Ringelsdorf solar park is also under construction in Lower Austria. With an output of 16.8 MW, this photovoltaic system will generate solar power for the equivalent of 6500 households in the future.

"We are pleased to have found a reliable partner for our projects in Wien Energie. As an Austrian pioneer in wind and solar energy, we are proud to make such a significant contribution to the decarbonisation of the federal capital. With investments of more than one billion euros over the next five years and doubling our generation capacity to over 1000 MW, we at ImWind are continuing to drive the energy transition forward at a rapid pace," said Georg Waldner, CEO of ImWind.

Wien Energie is significantly expanding renewable electricity production

Wien Energie is continuously expanding its renewable energy portfolio, both through the acquisition of existing projects and, above all, through its own developments. By acquiring the wind turbines from ImWind, Wien Energie is increasing its own wind production by over 50%. Overall, Wien Energie plans to generate green electricity from solar, wind and hydropower with an output of 1000 megawatts by 2030. The energy service provider wants to be completely climate-neutral by 2040.

With the two wind farms and the Ebreichsdorf wind farm, Wien Energie will operate 126 wind turbines from 2026. In Styria, the energy service provider also plans to build the Steinriegel III and Gruberkogel wind farms in the next few years. Wien Energie currently operates over 450 photovoltaic systems. With the acquisition of the Hohenau-Ringelsdorf solar park and numerous of its own construction projects, Wien Energie is significantly expanding its photovoltaic portfolio in the coming years.

