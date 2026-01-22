Enviromena granted approval for Kent solar project

Enviromena, a leading UK independent power producer, has secured planning per-mission for a new solar farm near New Romney and Newchurch, Kent.

The 16 MWac St Mary in the Marsh solar farm will generate more than 28 000 MWh/y of clean, green electricity, which is enough to power more than 10 500 UK homes annually, and avoid over 5000 t of carbon emissions.

Approval was granted by Folkestone and Hythe District Council’s planning committee, in line with the Council’s Planning Officer’s recommendation for approval, with the project also meeting the ‘readiness’ and ‘strategic alignment’ criteria outline in the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan.

Beyond clean energy generation, the project will deliver a significant biodiversity net gain – including a 388% increase in hedgerow units, 81% in habitat units, and 28% in watercourse units.

The site will be managed to restore and enhance the natural environment through native planting, wildflower meadows, hedgerow improvements and ongoing ecological monitoring.

“This is a well-considered scheme that supports both the national drive towards net zero and Folkestone & Hythe’s local climate action ambitions,” said Mark Harding, Chief Development Officer at Enviromena.

“We’re pleased the planning committee recognised the project’s merits, and we’re proud to be bringing forward something that strengthens the local environment and delivers long-term benefits for the community.”

The development also includes a £32 000 community benefit package and will directly support Folkestone & Hythe District Council’s declared Climate and Ecological Emergency commitments – helping accelerate the transition to renewable energy, cut carbon emissions and enhance biodiversity in line with its net zero by 2030 target and wider district-wide action plan.

