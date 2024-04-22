Sonnedix Japan successfully refinances PV projects

Sonnedix Japan, on behalf of the Sonnedix Group of companies, the global renewable energy producer with over 3 GW operating capacity, announces the successful refinancing of a portfolio of solar photovoltaics (PV) plants across Japan.

Sonnedix Japan has combined and closed a portfolio financing for eight of its high voltage projects in Japan, with a combined capacity of 18 MW. This marks Sonnedix’s first portfolio financing in Japan, which will enable significant streamlining of processes and will further optimise the operation and management of Sonnedix’s high-quality solar PV assets in the country.

The ?5295 million (€33 million) agreement, secured from joint lenders MUFG Bank, Ltd and The Iyo Bank, Ltd, also demonstrates Sonnedix’s strong banking relationships in the region and its position as a long-term player in the Japanese renewable energy market.

Combined with a continuous focus on utilising the best technology available, activity such as this refinancing allows Sonnedix to responsibly maximize efficiencies of its renewable power assets and ensures the sustainability and longevity of its solar PV plants throughout the country. Sonnedix Japan has an established presence as a trusted provider of renewable energy in the region. It currently operates 25 solar PV projects in the country, with a total of c.495 MW controlled capacity.

"This refinancing, our first portfolio financing in the Japanese market, is a fantastic demonstration of how Sonnedix continues to deliver on optimising our operations and assets across the globe. Driven by our long-term commitment to the Japanese renewable energy market, we continue to focus on further establishing ourselves as a trusted partner in Japan, providing clean, affordable and secure energy sources to help meet decarbonisation goals," said Axel Thiemann, CEO of Sonnedix.

