WFW advises Eiffel Investment Group on £175 million Enviromena HoldCo financing

Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) advised Eiffel Investment Group on an up to £175 million HoldCo financing granted to Enviromena as part of a £1 billion funding platform for the construction and delivery of a 1 GW solar photovoltaic (PV) pipeline in the UK.

The transaction marks Eiffel Investment Group’s entry into the UK solar PV market, with funds supporting the deployment of new renewable energy generation capacity and grid decarbonisation, whilst strengthening energy security.

The WFW London Energy team that advised Eiffel Investment Group was led by Global Energy Sector Head, Henry Stewart, supported by Counsel, James Harrison, Senior Associate, Phoebe Makin, and Associate, Ben Charles. Partner, Simon Ovenden and Associate, Chris Madoc-Jones, advised on the bond aspects of the transaction, with Partner, Clair Miles, and Associate, Pip Moss, providing tax advice.

Stewart commented: “This deal highlights the continued momentum behind investment in UK renewables and the increasing sophistication of financing structures supporting it. We’re proud to have worked with Eiffel Investment Group on its first move into this market, backing a platform with strong growth potential. The scale of Enviromena’s project pipeline reflects both investor confidence and the critical role solar will play in reshaping the UK’s energy mix in the years ahead.”

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