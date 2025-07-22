BayWa r.e. sells 60 MWp solar portfolio in Spain to KGAL

BayWa r.e. has completed the sale of a 60 MWp solar project portfolio in Spain to leading asset manager, KGAL Investment Management, underlining the company’s commitment to driving forward the energy transition across Europe.

The portfolio comprises two ground-mounted photovoltaic (PV) projects: Gerena II (around 50 MWp) and Chamorro (around 10 MWp), both located in the municipality of Guillena, Seville. Equipped with single-axis trackers, the projects are expected to generate approximately 125 GWh annually, which is equivalent to the energy consumption of around 32 000 Spanish households. Both Gerena II and Chamorro have been energised and commercial operation has taken place in 2Q25. The projects are backed by a 10-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA).

This transaction follows the sale of two German wind farms to KGAL earlier in 2025: Prüm (11.4 MW) and Altenglan (12.4 MW). Both sales are further strengthening the partnership between the two companies.

Juanjo Álvarez, Managing Director of BayWa r.e. Spain, commented: “We are proud to see these projects fully operational and to deliver high-quality assets to KGAL. Despite challenging market conditions in Spain, we have launched the simultaneous construction of nine renewable energy projects – wind and solar – totalling 460 MW, a milestone achievement that reflects the strength and commitment of our team.”

Daniel Gäfke, COO of BayWa r.e., added: “This is another deal that highlights the continued strength and dynamism of our projects business. Building on the development and sales of several other premium assets, we continue to drive forward the energy transition and implement our diverse portfolio of wind, solar, and battery storage projects.”

