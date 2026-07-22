Elgin signs long-term PPAs with Erova Energy for 112 MW UK solar portfolio

Elgin, a fully integrated, utility scale solar and storage independent power producer (IPP), has signed three 15-year contracts for difference (CfDs)-backed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Erova Energy Group, which will provide renewable asset optimisation services for a 112.6 MW portfolio of UK solar projects.

The portfolio comprises three projects that secured CfDs in the UK’s Allocation Round 6 auction: Thorpe (61.9 MW) in Staffordshire, Aston Flamville (26.2 MW) in Leicestershire, and Maes Mawr (24.5 MW) in Glamorgan, Wales. Construction is already underway across the portfolio, which is expected to power approximately 24 000 homes across the UK.

Under the 15-year agreements, Erova will provide route-to-market, trading, and balancing services for the portfolio, supporting the efficient delivery of renewable electricity to the grid throughout the lifetime of the contracts. Since its acquisition by Macquarie Group in 2025, Erova has expanded its PPA capabilities, including its ability to participate in larger tenders and support longer-term contracts.

The agreements represent another important step in progressing the portfolio towards operation, following the commencement of construction across the portfolio and the recent financing secured to support the delivery of Elgin’s overall UK pipeline.

Dermot Kelleher, CEO, Elgin, responded: “Establishing a strong route-to-market partnership is fundamental to delivering reliable, low-carbon electricity over the long term. Alongside construction, financing, and the CfD awards already secured, these agreements with Erova are another important step as we progress these projects from development into long-term operation. We look forward to working with Erova as these projects are brought online and begin contributing to the UK’s energy transition.”

Nick Williams, CEO, Erova, added: “These agreements highlight Erova’s ability to support larger renewable projects in the UK through flexible, long-term PPA and risk management solutions. As solar generation continues to evolve, effective market optimisation is becoming increasingly important. Our trading platform actively manages negative pricing events while capturing intra-day trading opportunities where available, helping to optimise asset value throughout the life of the projects. We’re pleased to bring this approach to Elgin’s portfolio and support these projects as they move into long-term operation.”

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