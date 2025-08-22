EBRD supports Romania through second renewable energy auction

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has supported Romania to deliver its second renewable energy auction under the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, completed in August 2025.

The two-way CfD scheme, developed with EBRD support, incentivises investments in renewable energy by providing long-term revenue stability to developers and strengthening the market integration of renewables.

The second auction awarded 2751 MW of CfD-backed capacity, bringing the combined total from Romania’s first and second auctions to 4.2 GW. This surpasses the national target of 3.5 GW set under Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP).

The second auction attracted bids for more than 5500 MW of total solar and wind project capacity. Solar photovoltaics (PV) bids were notably competitive, with prices as low as €35/MWh. This outcome underscores Romania’s increasing competitiveness in renewable energy and its continued commitment to scaling up clean energy development.

The financing of Romania’s CfD mechanism is ensured by funds from the European Union Modernisation Fund.

Supporting the green transition is a major focus for the EBRD in Romania. The EBRD worked closely with the Romanian Ministry of Energy to develop the CfD scheme and auction framework, providing technical assistance, policy design, and implementation support. With CfD now proven as a reliable framework, Romania has the potential to position itself as a regional leader in delivering affordable, secure, and sustainable energy.

2024, as well as multiple investments of its own in renewable energy, EBRD supported the first CfD auction for 1.5 GW of solar and wind capacity. It later signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Minister of Energy to support the second CfD auction in 2025 as well as reforms to integrate storage into energy markets.

EBRD Director, Romania, Victoria Zinchuk, commented: “We are proud of the strong partnership we have fostered in this sector and congratulate our Romanian colleagues on the second auction. This highlights the Ministry of Energy’s commitment to competitive auctions and well-structured support mechanisms, and it sets the stage for further progress, including the development of storage support schemes.”

The CfD mechanism brings Romania closer to its ambitious long-term decarbonisation targets. Investment in renewable energy is critical for reaching the climate commitments outlined in the country’s National Energy and Climate Plan, under which a target of 38.3% of renewable energy in gross final energy consumption by 2030 is set up. Romania’s energy strategy aims for 44% of gross final energy consumption from low-carbon sources by 2035.

The EBRD, a leader in climate finance, has supported the implementation of renewable energy auctions across its countries of operations.

The CfD scheme and auction design were delivered under the EBRD’s Renewable Energy Market Accelerator (REMA) programme. REMA helps governments to create appropriate regulatory frameworks, enabling private finance to be attracted at scale for investment in clean energy such as renewables and energy storage.

Romania's growing ambition to implement EU green programmes, such as Fit for 55 and REPowerEU, which aim for 38% of the country's final energy consumption to come from renewable sources by 2030, has unlocked significant additional investments in 2024. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has taken a leading role in supporting Romania to achieve this milestone.

The EBRD is not only providing financing for bankable green investments but also offering crucial support to the Romanian authorities in implementing policies that encourage stronger private sector participation in green energy investments.

Since 2024, the EBRD has financed nearly 2 GW of renewable capacity in Romania. These investments, amounting to over €350 million from the Bank's own funds, have mobilised almost €1.25 billion of external financing.

Overall, the EBRD has invested almost €12 billion in 569 projects in Romania to date.

