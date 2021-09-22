GE Renewable Energy and Kalyon to deliver solar project in Turkey

GE Renewable Energy has announced that it has been selected by Kalyon to deliver its FLEXINVERTER* solar power station technology for the 270 MW Karapinar phase II-A and 810 MW Karapinar phase II-B solar plant in Turkey. The scope of work includes design, engineering, project management, site management and commissioning. The project is located in Turkey’s Konya Karapinar province and is expected to reach commercial operations by December 2022.

GE Renewable Energy has already completed the commissioning of the FLEXINVERTER* solar power station technology for the 267 MW Karapinar phase I solar plant.

The Karapinar solar power plant is part of the first Turkish solar YEKA tender launched in 2017 by the Ministry of Energy. It will enable the energy transition in the country and beyond, by helping Turkey to continue the expansion of renewable energy resources and commission 10 GW of solar capacity between 2017 - 2027, according to the IEA, and by supporting Kalyon to deliver more renewable energy to the world.

This project represents GE Renewable Energy’s first FLEXINVERTER* implementation outside the US. The FLEXINVERTER* Solar Power Station (formerly known as LV5+ Solar Power Station) is an integrated containerised solution that combines a solar inverter, medium voltage power transformer, and an optional MV Ring Main Unit, all integrated in a standard 20 ft. ISO high cube container. The technology is a smart solution that helps deliver a reliable, cost-effective, plug and play, factory-integrated power conversion platform for utility scale solar and storage applications. It helps reduce capital and operation costs and ensure a more reliable plant performance.

GE Renewable Energy will be localising production of the mounting structures and DC-cables in Turkey. The company’s Grid Solutions business manufacturing site in Gebze, Turkey, will be producing transformers for integration in the solar inverter system.

The FLEXINVERTER* is a key component of GE Renewable Energy’s Renewable Hybrids FLEX portfolio, designed to solve customer needs through multiple applications to enable dispatchable, green MWhs. It also includes the FLEXRESERVOIR* and the FLEXIQ* technologies. The FLEXRESERVOIR* is a systems integrated battery energy storage and power electronics solution for multiple configurations and market applications. FLEXIQ* is a digital platform that provides design, operation and fleet management solutions to enable grid compliance and maximise lifetime customer value.

