TotalEnergies and European Energy to partner on renewable projects in multiple geographies

TotalEnergies and European Energy have agreed to jointly develop, build, and operate (in a 65/35 joint-venture) at least 4 GW of onshore renewable projects in multiple geographies.

The partnership aims to leverage both parties’ strengths: TotalEnergies brings its strong experience in the construction and operation of large scale projects coupled with its capability to market the offtake in merchant countries and its financial robustness. European Energy has a proven track record in developing greenfield projects and engaging successfully with stakeholders.

“We are delighted to enter into this agreement with European Energy which has developed a portfolio of asset in merchant countries such as Spain where TotalEnergies is already active, and which will enable us to accelerate our profitable growth. This co-operation will build on the strength and complementarity of both companies to bring value to these markets where our integrated power strategy makes a lot of sense,” said Vincent Stoquart, Senior Vice President, Renewables at TotalEnergies.

“The strategic cooperation that we will enter into with TotalEnergies is a decisive step in moving forward the green transition. With our extensive development pipeline and experience in developing green field renewable projects and TotalEnergies’ experience and ambitions on renewable energy onshore and offshore, this partnership sets a new milestone for the further acceleration of the growth of our renewable energy capacity around the world,” added Knud Erik Andersen, Group CEO at European Energy.

This agreement is subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals from relevant authorities.

