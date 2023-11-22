Soltec and Aplitop to optimise earthworks in photovoltaic solar plants

Soltec, a vertically integrated company dedicated to photovoltaic (PV) projects with solar trackers, has formed an alliance with Aplitop to develop an application dedicated to improving the efficiency of earthwork tasks in PV solar energy installations.

Aplitop is a developer of applications for topography and civil engineering projects, so the collaboration between both companies represents a bridge between two key sectors: topography and solar energy.

The primary purpose of the partnership is to introduce an innovative application to the market, designed as a CAD plugin, with the goal of streamlining and making more efficient the planning and execution of earthwork operations, measurements, and the relocation of solar trackers in photovoltaic plants. Essentially, this tool seeks to simplify tasks involved in the design and maintenance of solar energy installations, resulting in time and resource savings.

This new application, known as ‘TcpMDT Photovoltaic Powered by Soltec’, boasts various features, including:

Terrain analysis: Provides a detailed analysis of terrain slopes and orientations, which is essential for the precise planning of photovoltaic installations.

Installation design: Facilitates the creation of efficient and optimal designs for PV plants, establishing criteria by zones and allowing the combination of different models of solar trackers.

Calculation and optimisation: Offers tools for calculating, resolving issues, and optimising projects, ensuring efficient use of space.

Results: Generates a complete set of reports, maps, and 3D models that provide key data to facilitate decision-making in the project and streamline work on site.

Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec, stated: “At Soltec, we understand profitability as a key driver for PV deployment. Cost savings and increased operational efficiency are part of our commitment to developers as an integrated company. We are excited to take a step further in that direction with Aplitop, continuing to offer market solutions that simplify, save, and drive complex development and installation tasks such as earthworks.”

Francisco Navarrete, General Manager of Aplitop, commented: “Aplitop is committed to innovation and the application of new technologies to sectors with significant growth potential, such as solar energy. Soltec's extensive experience and knowledge have allowed us to create software that provides solutions to real problems and achieves significant cost savings. We are delighted to offer this collaboration-derived solution to our international distributors.”

