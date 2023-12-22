MET’s first solar power plant in Spain starts production

MET Group’s first solar park in Spain, the Puerto Real 3 project, has started commercial operations. The project site covers an area of 130 ha., in which more than 88 000 solar panels were installed.

Swiss-based energy company, MET Group, acquired a 100% stake in the Spanish 50 MWp solar project at a ready-to-build status in 2022. The Puerto Real 3 project is situated in the Andalusia region, known for its high solar irradiation levels. The solar power plant incorporates the latest technology and has an expected lifetime of at least 30 years.

“We currently operate six solar power plants in Hungary and two wind farms in Bulgaria. Other diverse projects are under development or already being implemented in Italy, Germany, Romania, Poland, and Switzerland. The green asset portfolio now consists of around 400 MW in operation, including the Puerto Real 3 project we have just completed. MET’s Green Assets Division is focusing in particular on solar and wind power in Europe,” said Christian Hürlimann, Renewables CEO of MET Group.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.