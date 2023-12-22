Qair reaches 1.4 GW of capacity in operation or under construction

European energy company, Qair, has surpassed the 1 GW milestone of installed capacity, reaching 1.4 GW in operation or under construction. This accomplishment is attributed to the recent successful commissioning of key projects in Brazil and Poland.

The start-up of the Serra Do Mato photovoltaic power plant in Brazil, alongside the Smallsol 21, Stoszowice I, Kalisz Pomorski solar stations, and the Stawiszyn and Widuchowa wind farms in Poland, has played a pivotal role in Qair’s accomplishment. These ventures exemplify the company’s dedication to sustainable growth and underscore its position as a key player in the global renewable energy landscape.

As Qair celebrates its milestone of 1 GW in installed capacity, the company is embarking on a journey from being an independent power producer (IPP) to becoming an integrated renewable energy company. Qair aims to offer comprehensive energy management services. Central to this evolution is a reliance on renewable hydrogen, in addition to battery storage and energy from waste. This strategic shift enables the group to effectively balance renewable energy output, ensuring a consistent and readily available energy supply.

As Qair charts its course toward a sustainable energy future, the company strategically invests in two pivotal technologies: renewable hydrogen and offshore wind. Recognising the need for innovative solutions to address intermittency challenges inherent in renewable energy sources, Qair places a significant emphasis on renewable hydrogen. This technology not only serves as a crucial enabler for resolving intermittency but also supports long-distance transport of renewable energy and facilitates the indirect use of green electrons. Simultaneously, Qair is making substantial investments in offshore wind, viewing it as a key solution to challenges in onshore renewable energy development. Offshore wind projects not only generate electrons for immediate consumption but also play a vital role in powering hydrogen initiatives, aligning with Qair’s commitment to a diversified and sustainable energy portfolio.

Qair is spearheading a visionary initiative in the realm of renewable hydrogen, recognising the distinct potential it holds within the green hydrogen market and the feasibility of viable transportation channels. The crux of Qair’s renewable hydrogen strategy lies in the establishment of large scale production facilities strategically located in countries with abundant renewable energy potential, namely Brazil and Iceland. These regions, rich in solar and wind resources, provide an ideal backdrop for Qair to capitalise on the sustainability of hydrogen production through electrolysis. Moreover, the strategic positioning of production centres positions Qair to efficiently supply Europe with renewable hydrogen, facilitating the continent’s transition to a greener and more sustainable energy landscape.

The group currently develops a 7.5 GW pipeline of renewable hydrogen projects across several territories. In France, Qair is building the first French large scale renewable hydrogen production unit with a 50 MW capacity – with a first tranche of 20 MW to be commissioned in 2025, in Port-La Nouvelle, Occitanie.

In Iceland, Qair has acquired a 50% stake in Íslenska vetnisfélagið, a subsidiary of Orkan, the only provider of hydrogen refuelling solutions in Iceland. Two stations for trucks and passenger cars are already in operation in Reykjavik and four more are to be commissioned. Qair is also developing a 840 MW renewable hydrogen production unit with a first tranche of 280 MW to be commissioned in 2028.

In Brazil, Qair introduced in November 2023 the GEH2® hydrogen generator, thanks to a collaboration between EODev, Qair, Air Liquide, and CSI Gerpower. Made in France by EODev this generator commercially used for the first time in the country to power exhibition stands such as the one on the sidelines of the Energy Observer stopover in Fortaleza in November, paves the way to major events across the region to be powered by a clean and renewable energy source.

This first step announces the development of two massive renewable hydrogen production projects of 2.24 GW each, located in the industrial ports of Pecém (Ceará) and Suape (Pernambuco) to produce green H2, and e-molecules to be used locally and exported to Europe. The projects will be mainly powered by Qair Brasil’s own wind and solar plants.

Qair’s foray into offshore wind is underpinned by a dynamic multi-local strategy aimed at securing optimal sites for development. Central to this strategic vision is a focused knowledge acquisition, specifically centred on the advancement of floating projects. In navigating the competitive landscape, Qair positions itself as a trusted partner, leveraging its strength in consortiums, such as Thistle Wind Partners, which has secured a substantial 2 GW offshore wind project in Scotland.

As a testament to this commitment, Qair is currently advancing the Eolmed project, France’s largest floating offshore wind pilot farm, currently under construction. This initiative not only underscores Qair’s dedication to innovation but also positions the company at the forefront of France’s offshore energy landscape.

“This accomplishment underscores our commitment to sustainable energy solutions and solidifies our position as a key player in the global renewable energy landscape,” said Louis Blanchard, CEO of Qair. “I extend my deepest gratitude to our shareholders, our partners and collaborators for their unwavering support. Thanks to them, Qair is poised to continue deploying its strategy and ambition, actively participating in Europe’s energy transition.”

