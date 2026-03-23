GOLDBECK SOLAR Polska signs contract to build Europe’s largest solar farm

GOLDBECK SOLAR Polska, a leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, has signed a major contract to deliver the Sidlowo-Kikowo-Dobrowo photovoltaics (PV) power plants with power connection to the state grid, which will become the largest PV installation in Europe.

This represents a tremendous milestone as it secures the full scope of works for this landmark project.

The Sidlowo-Kikowo-Dobrowo project, located in the West Pomeranian Voivodeship in Poland, will have an installed capacity of 722 MWp, surpassing all existing European solar farms. It will also be the first large scale PV plant in Poland directly connected to the 400 kV high-voltage transmission network of Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE).

The project consists of three large scale PV power plants, associated high-voltage cable infrastructure, and a grid connection via the STR LKO 400/110 kV intermediate substation.

The PV installations include:

Sidlowo PV plant – 290 MWp.

Kikowo PV plant – 235 MWp.

Dobrowo PV plant – 197 MWp.

GOLDBECK SOLAR Polska has been awarded the full EPC scope for the entire project, covering the EPC of all three PV power plants, the associated HV/MV substations, the high-voltage cable routes, and the grid connection infrastructure including the STR LKO intermediate substation. Securing this comprehensive scope highlights the company’s capability to deliver complex, utility scale renewable energy projects from generation assets through to high-voltage grid integration.

As the general contractor, GOLDBECK SOLAR Polska will oversee all phases of the project, from EPC and commissioning. The project represents a significant milestone in Poland’s energy transition and supports the country’s goal of expanding renewable energy in its electricity mix.

Steffen Emmerich, Managing Director of GOLDBECK SOLAR Polska, commented: “This is an enormous achievement for GOLDBECK SOLAR Polska. Securing the full EPC scope for such a complex, large scale project highlights our capabilities and positions us at the forefront of Europe’s renewable energy sector. We are thrilled to bring our expertise to Sidlowo-Kikowo-Dobrowo project, delivering a project that sets new benchmarks in scale and impact.”

The Sidlowo–Kikowo–Dobrowo solar farm is part of a broader strategic initiative by Optima Wind, Virya Energy, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), who are launching Virya Renewables Poland – a new renewable energy platform with a project pipeline exceeding 2 GW in potential capacity across the country.

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