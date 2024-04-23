FNSF acquire resource consent for New Zealand solar farm

Far North Solar Farm ltd (FNSF) has gained resource consent to build a 40.8 MWp solar farm near Marton, a town in the north island of New Zealand. The 38 ha. Development brings the company’s total consented solar farms to five, with the first Pukenui already under construction.

“The Marton solar farm is the first in our second tranche of developments to receive resource consent. FNSF have three other active applications currently in play for several other large site, including a 420 MW project in the Mackenzie Basin, with other farm locations so to also be submitted,” said Richard Homewood, Director FNSF.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.