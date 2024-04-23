GOLDBECK SOLAR to build solar park for Eneco Solar

GOLDBECK SOLAR has been contracted to build the Kabeljauwbeek ground-mounted solar plant in the municipality of Woensdrecht, the Netherlands, for Eneco Solar. With around 88 000 solar modules, the solar park will be embedded in a wind farm and generate around 44 500 MWh/y of green electricity.

The construction of the solar park with an output of 51 MWp began in March, and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2024. The plant Kabeljauwbeek will be located in Nieuwe Dijk, Ossendrecht, directly on the border between the Netherlands and Belgium. With an expected annual energy yield of 44 500 MWh, the solar park will supply the equivalent of the power use of around 15 000 households and thus make a significant contribution to sustainable energy generation in the region. Around 88 000 modules and a decentralised inverter system will be used for the solar park.

Due to the proximity to the wind farm, existing grid connections can be used, and grid overloads avoided. However, existing supply lines within the construction site posed a challenge when planning the solar park. A detailed 3D visualisation of the entire construction site was therefore carried out. For example, some areas will be able to be dismantled in order to be prepared for possible assembly work on the windmills. With the help of precise 3D planning, it was possible to ensure that all factors were taken into account and that the construction can proceed smoothly. Native plants will also be planted on the north and west sides of the park to attract in-sects and thus benefit birds and small mammals.

“GOLDBECK SOLAR has already built over 40 solar power plants in the Netherlands and can therefore not only make an important contribution to the energy transition but is also continuously committed to the development of renewable energies and the sustainable expansion of energy infrastructures in Europe. We are therefore particularly proud to realise our sixth solar park with Eneco Solar and to expand our portfolio in the Netherlands together with a strong partner,” explained Thorsten Lerch, Head of Profit Center Netherlands at GOLDBECK SOLAR.

