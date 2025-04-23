Low Carbon and Danske Commodities sign balancing agreement for UK solar farm

Global renewable energy company, Low Carbon, has signed a balancing agreement with energy trading company, Danske Commodities, for its Feldon Vale solar farm in Stratford-on-Avon, UK.

Under the agreement, Danske Commodities will provide market access and balancing for Feldon Vale, which is being developed by Low Carbon.

With an installed capacity of 49.9 MW, the site is expected to generate enough electricity to power more than 16 500 UK households annually, delivering clean energy directly into the local distribution network.

Marco Verspuij, Head of Power Management at Low Carbon, responded: “We are delighted to finalise our first balancing agreement with Danske Commodities for Feldon Vale solar farm. Forming strategic partnerships is critical as Low Carbon continues its growth as an independent power producer – this arrangement reflects an ambition to accelerate the energy transition by leveraging the latest technology to optimise our renewables portfolio to its full potential.”

Sofie Duedahl, Head of European Origination at Danske Commodities, added: “We are proud to announce our balancing agreement with Feldon Vale. Danske Commodities has a proven track record in balancing assets with intermittent energy generation, benefitting from our leading capabilities with algorithmic trading and weather analysis.”

Solar farms, such as Feldon Vale, are key to the UK’s strategy to reach net zero by 2050, with the UK government setting a target of achieving at least 95% of electricity to come from clean energy generation by 2030.

The agreement will ensure that electricity generation from Feldon Vale matches grid demand in real time, which is essential for maintaining system stability as more renewable energy is added to the UK energy mix.

