RWE begins construction of solar farm in Portugal

RWE is making progress in expanding its solar business in Europe: having last year kicked-off the construction for two ground-mounted solar farms, and plans to start construction of another one in Spain this summer, the company is now realising a new photovoltaic (PV) project in Portugal. The solar farm, with a planned capacity of 44 MW ac , is located south of Lisbon in Morgavel, Sines. With approximately 3000 hours of sun per year, this is one of the sunniest regions of the country.

For this solar project, RWE will use bifacial high-performance modules. The advantage: the bifacial cells are embedded in a double-sided glass-module by which the solar radiation can be absorbed from both sides ¬– the front and the back of the module.

Early construction works have already kicked off. The installation of more than 91 000 solar panels is expected to start in late summer on an area of approximately 100 ha. The construction works for the PV plant will be carried out by Omexom Portugal. Contrução e Manutenção Eletromecânica (CME) is the contractor for the substation and grid connection works.

After full commissioning in 2023, RWE’s Morgavel PV plant will be able to supply the equivalent of approximately 42 000 Portuguese homes with green electricity and will make a substantial contribution to reach the local climate targets.

Katja Wünschel, CEO Onshore Wind and PV Europe and Australia, RWE Renewables, said: “We are happy to contribute to the energy transition in Portugal with our new ground-mounted solar farm. In one of the sunniest regions of the country, we will install more than 91 000 bifacial modules which will help to increase the production of the whole plant.”

