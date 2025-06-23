Cero Generation’s 48 MWp solar PV project goes live

Cero Generation’s 48 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Montalto di Castro, Italy, is now operational.

Located on 86 hectares of land, the Castrum solar PV project consists of over 88 000 bifacial modules mounted on single-axis trackers which enable the solar panels to make the most of the angle of the sun.

The project is underpinned by a long-term, subsidy-free private power purchase agreement (PPA) with international energy and services company, Centrica Energy.

The Castrum project has been designed to maintain agricultural productivity across the site, with solar modules installed in a way that supports ongoing land cultivation. It also includes dedicated environmental mitigation measures, such as tree planting, underscoring the project’s commitment to sustainability and biodiversity. The project is expected to generate around 90 000 MWh/y of renewable energy, enough to power 34 701 homes and avoid 30 929 tpy of CO 2 -equivalent emissions.

Marta Martinez Queimadelos, CEO of Cero Generation, responded: “We are proud to have delivered this major solar project in Italy, which not only generates clean, affordable energy, but also pioneers a more sustainable approach to land use. Castrum demonstrates the potential of agrivoltaics – enabling renewable energy generation and agricultural activity to thrive side by side.”

Cassim Mangerah, Managing Director for Centrica Energy, added: “It has been a pleasure working with Cero Generation on this PPA for Castrum. This milestone further strengthens Centrica’s presence in Southern Europe and aligns with our mission to support the development of sustainable energy systems and provide the market-based solutions needed to achieve net zero.”

