Europe’s largest floating solar power plant now operational in France

Europe’s largest floating solar park, Les Ilots Blandin, has been inaugurated by Q ENERGY and Velto Renewables in the municipality of Perthes in the Haute-Marne region of France.

Built on 127 hectares of former gravel pits, the park comprises over 135 000 photovoltaic (PV) modules installed on state-of-the-art floating platforms developed in France. With a total capacity of 74.3 MWp, the plant will generate enough renewable electricity to supply 37 000 people every year. It is also expected to prevent 18 000 tpy of CO 2 from being emitted.

The project was initiated in 2019 by Q ENERGY with a vision to repurpose unused industrial basins for the benefit of both the environment and the economy. The gravel pits, which were formed by quarry operations that were due to cease in 2020, were identified as ideal sites for floating solar technology – they are areas with minimal land-use conflict and strong solar potential.

Construction began in September 2023 after over five years of planning, with the plant reaching full commissioning in June 2025. The initiative builds on Q ENERGY’s longstanding presence in the region, dating back to 2010 with the opening of Haute-Marne's first wind farms. Since then, the company has developed 274 MW of renewable capacity across the department, serving over 257 000 people.

Corentin Sivy, Development Director and Deputy Managing Director of Q ENERGY France, commented: “Our long-standing relationships with local officials, government agencies, and economic stakeholders have been key to the success of this project. Understanding the local dynamics allowed us to design a project that is both technically sound and integrated into the region.”

Floating solar remains an emerging technology in France, particularly in the northern regions, where it holds significant untapped potential. Yet despite its advantages, such projects face economic challenges. Floating installations have higher construction and maintenance costs compared to their ground-mounted counterparts, but both must compete in the same public tender process managed by France’s Commission de Régulation de l'Énergie (CRE).

To ensure financial viability, multiple designs were considered before the current version was finalised. The final configuration includes a 2 MW ground-mounted system, strategically integrated to optimise the site's overall energy output and economic performance.

The project is the result of a robust private-sector collaboration orchestrated by Q ENERGY. Engineering firm, Ciel & Terre, supplied and installed the floating structures, modules, and inverters. Perpetum oversaw the procurement of electrical infrastructure and the construction of the ground-mounted array. Solutions30, the lead representative of the consortium, was responsible for cabling, grid connection, and overall commissioning.

Funding for the plant was secured in September 2024, with over €50 million raised through Crédit Agricole Transitions & Energies and Bpifrance. In early 2025, Spanish renewable energy player, Velto Renewables – backed by Canadian institutional investor, La Caisse – acquired a 50% stake in the project and will be the long-term owner of the asset.

Lucas de Haro, CEO of Velto Renewables, noted: “Velto is accelerating its development in France with a clear objective: to establish a long-term presence in France for several decades. Our mission is to develop, operate, and support projects over the long term, in harmony with local specificities; this is one of the reasons we are proud of our partnership with Q ENERGY in France.”

