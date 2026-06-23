Centrica and Push Power Ltd power up new 18 MW solar farm in England

Centrica, in partnership with Push Power Ltd, has powered up a new 18 MW solar farm at Rolleston Park Farm, in Burton on Trent, England.

This is the latest milestone in Centrica’s £4 billion drive to support the energy transition.

Spanning approximately 70 acres and comprising over 29 000 solar panels, Rolleston is now fully operational with a total capacity of 18 MW. It is expected to generate around 17 MWh of green electricity annually, enough to power 6200 homes.

This project builds on the collaboration between Centrica and Push Power Ltd for the 18 MW Codford solar farm in Wiltshire, which began generating power in June 2023.

In addition to new builds, Centrica continues to expand its clean energy portfolio. In March 2024, the company acquired two further projects:

A 16 MW solar farm and 3 MW battery storage facility in Dorset, expected to begin exporting power from September 2026, capable of powering 4600 homes annually.

A 13 MW solar farm in Wiltshire, commissioned in March 2015, providing energy for approximately 3200 homes each year.

Dave Kirwan, Managing Director, Centrica Power, commented: “Rolleston solar farm is an important milestone for Centrica and underlines our commitment to delivering clean, secure, and affordable energy. By growing our portfolio of renewables and flexible assets, we are supporting the transition to net zero while delivering the stable, predictable returns that underpin our long-term investment plans.”

Andy Khan, Managing Director of Push Power Ltd, added: “The completion of Rolleston solar farm is a landmark moment in Push Power’s next phase of expansion in the UK solar energy sector. Rolleston was a project that we have developed from the very start and we are proud to complete the project within our long term collaboration with Centrica. Push Power design, develop, install, and maintain bespoke solar solutions for our clients, with a focus on delivering tailored systems that maximise production. Rolleston solar farm is a prime example of our expertise in providing optimal systems for large scale utility solar energy.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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