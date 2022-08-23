Ameresco and Sunel selected as contractors for Greek solar plant

Ameresco Inc., a cleantech integrator specialising in energy efficiency and renewable energy, has announced that Ameresco Energy Hellas S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ameresco Inc., and Sunel Group, an international developer and EPC contractor for energy projects, have been selected by Cero Generation, a European solar energy developer, as the contractors for Delfini, a 100 MWp solar photovoltaic (PV) project.

As part of the project, Ameresco SUNEL Energy S.A. – the joint company already established in Greece – will undertake the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the 100-MW solar PV park in Prosotsani Drama, Greece. The Delfini solar project is one of Greece's first solar project to utilise a private power purchase agreement that does not benefit from government subsidies on electricity costs. The launch of the Delfini solar project marks the start of a new chapter for the delivery of cheaper, clean energy to Greece’s grid.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Ameresco and Sunel Group on this landmark project. Against the backdrop of an ongoing energy crisis, we are helping to deliver cheaper, cleaner power across the country and supporting the government's ambitious transition goals. This project is an important step in the expansion of Cero's Greek portfolio and one of many market-leading projects in our pipeline,” said Marta Martinez Queimadelos, CEO of Cero Generation.

“We are thrilled to have been selected as a partner on this innovative and important project. As one of the first private power purchase agreement for a solar project in Greece, this move sets the stage for future contracts that will stand to benefit the country both economically and environmentally,” said Britta MacIntosh, SVP, Ameresco “It is an honour to play such an active role in developing a greener and cleaner future for Greece.”

"Sunel Group's collaboration with Cero and Ameresco on the Delfini project is an important milestone, as it gives us the opportunity to leave our footprint in yet another important photovoltaic project. Cero is a valuable partner for us. Our commitment is to successfully deliver the Delfini project, on time and with high quality, thus strengthening our collaboration for its future projects" said Sunel Group CEO Konstantinos Zygouras.

Mr. Zygouras also emphasised that "The partnership of SUNEL Group with Ameresco opens new possibilities for growth in addition to this first specific project in Greece, as we are jointly exploring the expansion to additional countries and the creation of new models for providing specialised services to prospective investors”.

Project construction has begun and is expected to reach completion by 3Q23. The Cero, Ameresco, and Sunel project teams, along with recognised dignitaries such as Kostas Skrekas, Minister of Energy and Environment; Adonis Georgiadis, Minister of Development and Investment; and Nikolas Tagaras, Deputy Minister of Energy and Environment, celebrated the launch of the project with an in-person event in Athens on 13 July 2022.

