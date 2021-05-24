Bahrain International Circuit and SEA launch solar energy tender

Bahrain International Circuit, the home of the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix, in partnership with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Sustainable Energy Authority (SEA), have announced the launch of an international public tender for the development of a major new solar farm, to be located at the circuit.

A Request for Proposal has been issued via the Government Tender Board for a Build Own Operate and Maintain (BOOM) gridtied solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant, with a minimum capacity of 3 MWac. This is to be installed as car park shades at the Bahrain International Circuit, and bidders are sought for a 20 year contract period.

This new project is expected to deliver enough energy to power the entire Formula 1 race weekend and supports Bahrain’s commitment to increase renewable energy use in the Kingdom, as well as Formula 1’s plan to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. The plans will reduce the venue’s carbon footprint and generate significant savings on overall energy costs.

Fayez Ramzy Fayez, Chief Operating Officer at the Bahrain International Circuit, said: “The launch of the tender for our solar project is an important milestone for our solar project and we invite qualified organisations from all over the world to submit their proposals for this landmark initiative. Together with the Sustainable Energy Authority, we look forward to working through the phases of this project for delivery by early next year.”

The deadline for submission of bids is 9 June 2021, and construction is expected to start later in 2021.

