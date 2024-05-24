ACCIONA Energía starts operations at Red-Tailed Hawk PV plant

ACCIONA Energía has started operations at the Red-Tailed Hawk photovoltaic plant, located near Houston in Wharton County, Texas. With a capacity of 458 MWp, it is the company’s largest solar complex built to date.

Red-Tailed Hawk joins ACCIONA Energía’s existing portfolio of renewable energy projects in North America, where it now has 2.7 GW installed, and reinforces its position as a key player in the country’s energy transition. In addition, the company is building a 280 MW wind farm in Forty Mile County, Alberta (Canada) and Union Solar, a 325 MWp photovoltaic plant in Ohio (the US).

The new facility features solar panels affixed to solar trackers that follow the sun's path, maximising sunlight exposure and production. It will generate 742 GWh of clean electricity per year, equivalent to the consumption of around 66 500 Texas households, and avoid the emission of approximately 430 000 tpy of carbon dioxide.

The project falls under ACCIONA Energía’s Social Impact Management programme, which reallocates a portion of its annual revenue to support local community initiatives in education, wellness, and environmental stewardship.

Beyond its contribution to decarbonisation, Red-Tailed Hawk has generated employment opportunities, creating approximately 400 jobs during the peak construction phase, and sustaining up to 15 permanent positions.

