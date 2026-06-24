Innagreen acquires Longhedge solar farm from RES

Innagreen Investments has completed the acquisition of the consented Longhedge solar farm in Nottinghamshire, England – as part of its expansion into the UK renewable energy market.

The consented project, developed by RES, is expected to deliver approximately 49.9 MW of clean electricity once operational, enough to power around 15 000 homes annually.

The site also has potential to provide a significant biodiversity net gain through landscaping measures including the planting of over 2.5 km of new species-rich hedgerows. The creation of two permissive bridleways will offer additional recreational benefit to a wide range of Public Rights of Way users.

As part of the agreement, RES will continue to undertake the development and construction management and will provide technical services to the solar farm once it becomes operational, ensuring a smooth transition and sustained long-term performance.

Olly Alexander, CEO of Innagreen Investments, said: “This acquisition represents another significant milestone for Innagreen as part of our expansion into the UK market. The Longhedge solar farm strongly aligns with our purpose to generate attractive, stable investment opportunities while delivering clean energy to strengthen the UK’s energy security and benefit local communities.”

Lucy Whitford, UK & Ireland Managing Director at RES, added: “We’re proud to build on our partnership with Innagreen with Longhedge, following their acquisition of the RES developed Dunbeg south wind farm in January 2026. We’re looking forward to working with Innagreen to bring Longhedge online and delivering lasting benefits for consumers, local businesses, and the economy.”

The transaction marks Innagreen’s fourth collaboration with RES as they build their global renewable energy portfolio and work to realise their vision of a sustainable world driven by purposeful investment.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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