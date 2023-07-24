Vattenfall acquires Solizer

Vattenfall has acquired the German solar developer, Solizer. The transaction includes an experienced team and a pipeline of large scale solar projects in Germany with a volume of 4 GW. This acquisition expands Vattenfall’s German solar development portfolio to 7 GW in total. The first projects from the new portfolio can be ready for construction as early as 2024.

Vattenfall wants to enable fossil-free living within one generation. The expansion of electricity generation from solar supports this goal.

Helene Biström, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Wind, said: “Germany is a core market for Vattenfall’s solar development. Solar is cost-competitive and can be built subsidy-free, which is important in meeting the rapidly increasing demand for low-cost solar power from customers. By adding Solizer's development projects and know-how to our portfolio we continue on our renewables growth path.”

Solar power plays an essential role in the energy system, from small household installations to large scale projects. In recent years, the cost of solar panels has dropped significantly, and they are now among the cheapest forms of electricity generation. Due to decreasing costs and low carbon dioxide emissions, volumes of solar panels will continue to grow in Vattenfall’s core markets. Large scale solar farms will play a pivotal role in transforming Europe’s energy system.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on alternative fuels, battery storage solutions, solar optimisation, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the recent developments in the European renewables market.