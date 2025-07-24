RWE secures consent for 180 MW solar and battery storage project

RWE, one of the UK’s leading power generator, has received confirmation of planning permission for its Byers Gill solar farm, located near Stockton and Darlington in the UK.

As the capacity of the project was greater than 50 MW, the application was considered under the UK’s nationally significant infrastructure projects (NSIPs) planning regime. Following submission of the planning application in February 2024, RWE received the final decision from the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Located between Stockton and Darlington in the North East of England, the 180 MW (AC) solar farm, subject to a successful financial investment decision being taken, would be combined with a 180 MW (AC) battery energy storage system (BESS). Co-location enables RWE to store power generated, ready to be released into the grid at a moment’s notice during times of high demand, while further strengthening the UK’s own energy security. Once fully constructed, Byers Gill would be capable of delivering enough low-carbon energy to meet the equivalent annual needs of over 70 000 homes. The project also aims to deliver economic, environmental, and community benefits to the local area, as well as significant biodiversity gains, continued agricultural use of the land, and creation of new local wildlife habitats.

Adam Swarbrick, RWE UK Head of Solar and Storage, added: “This latest successful consent further strengthens RWE’s solar and battery storage development pipeline in the UK, supporting the UK’s energy security ambitions. Byers Gill is our largest co-located solar and battery storage development project to be consented in the UK, and the first to successfully navigate the detailed scrutiny of the NSIP examination process. This is a testament to the expertise and capability that sits within RWE’s development teams. Our next step is to work towards an internal investment decision.”

RWE has 11 solar projects under construction in the UK and earlier in July 2025 marked the energisation of its first UK solar site, Langford. Together, these construction and operational projects total 577 MW (AC) alongside 105 MW (AC) of co-located battery storage.

