VSB Group wins auction contract for 303 MWp solar park in Poland

As part of this year’s renewable energy auction, organised by the Polish Energy Regulatory Office (URE), VSB has secured a contract for difference (CfD) for a 303 MWp solar park.

This is the largest solar project in the history of the VSB Group. The fully permitted project is located in the Lower Silesian Voivodeship. Construction is expected to begin in October 2025.

The solar project will span over 260 hectares northeast of Wroclaw. Once completed, the expected annual electricity output will be sufficient to supply the equivalent of around 117 000 households with clean, renewable energy. The project benefits from a 15-year CfD, ensuring long-term price stability. The construction of this project – which will be one of the largest photovoltaic (PV) parks currently under development and construction in Poland – is scheduled to commence in October 2025, with grid connection anticipated in 2Q27.

Hubert Kowalski, Managing Director of VSB Poland, commented: “With this project, we are setting a new benchmark for solar energy in Poland. In just a few years, it could evolve into one of Europe’s largest hybrid energy projects, combining PV, battery storage, and wind power. Its success will depend on economic conditions and future regulatory frameworks. At VSB, we maintain an ongoing dialogue with local communities to jointly develop stable, utility scale renewable energy solutions. Projects like this would stand no chance without the consent and support of local stakeholders.”

Dr. Felix Grolman, CEO of the VSB Group, stated: “We are proud to actively contribute to the energy transition with this flagship PV project – one of the largest in Poland. It embodies the scale and ambition needed to drive meaningful change, while enhancing energy security in Poland and across Europe. This solar park marks a significant milestone on that journey.”

The ground-mounted PV plant represents the second landmark project for VSB Poland and the VSB Group in recent years – following the development and launch of construction of what is currently the largest wind project in Poland: Miejska Górka, with an installed capacity of 190.8 MW, developed for VSB’s client and partner, TAURON Zielona Energia.

