Orbital Solar Services, Black Sunrise Half Century Fund and Akon Lighting America team up on US solar

Orbital Energy Group, Inc., has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orbital Solar Services (OSS), a leader in utility-scale solar power generation facilities, has been named the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company ‘of choice’ for the newly-formed Black Sunrise Half Century Fund (BSF).

As announced by Akon last Wednesday at President Biden’s ‘Clean Energy for America’ Inaugural Ball (Clean Energy Ball), OSS is partnering with Akon, Akon Lighting America, and BSF to decommission coal-fired power plants throughout the US and convert them into utility-scale solar energy farms. OSS is responsible for providing full EPC services for these solar facilities, beginning in the 2Q2021.

BSF was created in conjunction with Akon Lighting America, a developer of clean energy projects across the globe, to bring large scale solar power to North America by remediating now redundant coal facilities and converting the site into a utility scale solar farm, producing clean energy. Over the next three years, BSF expects to build over 1 GW of solar power with a beginning investment of US$725 million.

In selecting OSS and Orbital Energy Group as its EPC company of choice, BSF considered OSS’s technical, innovation and support capabilities. This includes OSS’s proven track record of success in executing over 40 solar projects in excess of 600 MW, with more than 50 years combined experience in the delivery and management of both commercial and renewable energy construction projects.

OSS’s Chief Execuive Officer, Brandon Martin, stated, “We are now entering a new age of solar development in our nation. Through this partnership with the Black Sunrise Fund and Akon Lighting America, we are committed to fostering greater diversity within the industry, ensuring that people of colour and minority-run businesses have ample opportunities to join in this expansion.”

Jim O’Neil, Orbital Energy Group’s Vice-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are proud to be a part of this exciting new venture. This type of socially responsible and environmentally friendly enterprise proves that corporate America can ‘do well by doing good.’ These utility-scale projects, along with planned follow-on developments will enhance our presence in the renewable/alternative energy marketplace well into 2021 and beyond.”

Mr. O’Neil added, “As part of diversifying into an energy infrastructure service provider, one of our priorities is to elevate our environmental, social and governance efforts. Bringing greater diversity and opportunities to under-represented minorities in this industry is a key part of this strategy. This undertaking is exactly the type of programme that can radically change the energy industry for the better and we are grateful to be a part of it.”

Akon announced the collaboration between OSS, BSF, and Akon Lighting America during his opening remarks at the ‘Clean Energy for America’ Inaugural Ball in Washington, DC, US, last Wednesday following the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris.

Commenting on the announcement, Akon stated, “This joint venture between Orbital Solar and the Black Sunrise Fund is the first of many energy projects that will systemically change energy infrastructure in North America – opening up significant opportunities for black entrepreneurs and black-owned companies throughout the industry. It furthers my commitment to diversify this industry while increasing the opportunities and quality of life for people in need around the world. I look forward to working with Brandon Martin, his team, and the entire Orbital Energy Group to change the face of energy management, infrastructure, production, and delivery throughout the nation.”

