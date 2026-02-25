Qair secures solar CfDs in the UK

Independent renewable energy company, Qair, has been awarded contracts for difference (CfDs) for 190 MWp of solar projects in the UK, marking the start of its delivery phase in the country.

Construction on the first sites is set to begin in 2026, with initial commissioning targeted for early 2027. This milestone underscores Qair’s ability to execute on its strategic acquisitions and transform opportunities into stable, long-term assets, reinforcing its position as a reliable partner for institutional and industrial stakeholders.

The projects, including Lark Hill (Essex) and Brecks (Nottinghamshire) are part of Qair’s approximately 1 GW advanced pipeline in the country. They benefit from the UK government’s CfD scheme, which guarantees 20-year revenue stability, and provides predictable, scalable opportunities for long-term value creation.

Two years after acquiring Green Switch Capital (GSC), Qair is now delivering on its commitments, demonstrating its capacity to de-risk and accelerate project development in a competitive market. This achievement aligns with Qair’s broader strategy of building a resilient, diversified portfolio across geographies and technologies, underpinned by contractual stability and operational excellence.

The UK achievement reflects Qair’s ability to convert opportunities into high-potential assets – an approach further validated by recent expansions, such as the acquisition of assets from ENO Energy in Germany, France, and Belgium, which strengthens the group’s position in the European onshore wind sector. With a 35 GW development pipeline diversified across geographies and technologies, Qair provide stakeholders with a robust platform combining local expertise with global scale.

Charles Lhermitte, COO at Qair, commented: “The CfD awards in the UK demonstrate our ability to execute our strategy and focus on delivering high-quality, long-term projects. As we continue to expand our portfolio, we remain focused on creating value for all stakeholders, by leveraging our technical expertise, financial discipline, and diversified asset base.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global from 2025! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!