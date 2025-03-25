European Energy begins construction on Australian solar park

Construction has commenced at European Energy’s Lancaster solar park in Australia. The solar park is located 9 km east of Kyabram, on land traditionally owned by the Yorta Yorta people in northern Victoria.

European Energy CEO, Knud Erik Andersen, was welcomed to the construction site with a traditional Aboriginal smoking ceremony, recognising the project’s location on Yorta Yorta Country.

The 106 MW solar park is European Energy’s second renewable energy project under construction in Australia and a key step in the company’s ambition to deliver clean energy from its growing 9 GW development pipeline. The solar park will be able to deliver 223 GWh annually, which is the equivalent of the electricity consumption of approximately 35 000 Australian households.

“Getting construction underway at Lancaster is an exciting moment for European Energy and the local community,” said Catriona McLeod, Managing Director of European Energy Australia.

“We’re proud to be investing in northern Victoria, creating 80 jobs during construction and 12 ongoing roles once operational, and working closely with local and First Nations partners to ensure the benefits are shared widely.”

As part of its commitment to working with Traditional Owners, European Energy has partnered with Indigenous Civil Group (ICG) to deliver site facilities, amenities, and associated services across the Lancaster solar park. ICG is an Indigenous-founded organisation with strong ties to the local community.

The start of construction at Lancaster follows the recent opening of Mokoan Solar Park, near Winton, Victoria. That project was delivered ahead of schedule and under budget – less than one year after European Energy’s financial investment decision.

“This solar park will contribute to Victoria’s energy security and reflects our long-term commitment to Australia’s clean energy future,” added Andersen.

European Energy has also signed a memorandum of understanding with leading conservation charity Odonata to explore opportunities for nature-positive outcomes at Winton Wetlands and other renewable energy sites.

