RP Global to acquire 2 PV projects from Vattenfall

RP Global has signed a deal for two solar photovoltaic (PV) projects totalling about 15 MW p in Germany’s Baden-Württemberg province. Both projects, named Schöntal and Widdern, fall under the EEG tariff scheme. They were initially developed by Solizer, a subsidiary of Vattenfall, and offered to RP Global at an advanced stage of development. Financial closing has only been reached for one of them so far: the 7.1 MW p solar park Schöntal. It will be the first project that RP Global builds with MaxSolar as EPC partner under their recently signed collaboration agreement in Germany.

“The acquisition of the Widdern and Schöntal projects marks an important milestone for our continued growth, broadening RP Global's geographical reach and expanding our area of activity to south-west Germany. Considering the slow pace of grid expansion, our goal is to generate energy closer to consumers. We see great potential here, particularly in southern and western Germany,” commented Ray Zawalski, Country Manager RP Global Germany. “Work on implementation will begin in the coming months, and we hope to be able to commission both sites before the end of this year.”

Schöntal is located along the motorway and therefore enjoys privileged building rights. As procedural freedom was only incorporated into the state building regulations in Baden-Württemberg in June 2025, it is one of the first projects in the state to be built with privileged status and without procedural requirements. However, the project's environmental and social impact was still carefully examined in consultation with the authorities.

The Schöntal project borders the UNESCO World Heritage Site Limes, the Roman Empire's border fortifications. This makes it RP Global’s second historical project site following the recent construction of a PV park on Germany’s oldest lignite mining site, Harbke. Construction of the Schöntal project is due to start in 2Q26.

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