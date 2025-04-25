Qualitas Energy closes €34.5 million deal to finance solar portfolio in Spain

Qualitas Energy, a leading global investment and management platform focused on funding and developing renewable energy, the energy transition, and sustainable infrastructure, has signed an agreement with Greening, a global renewable energy company, to finance the construction of a 90.17 MWp portfolio of solar photovoltaics (PV) projects, located in Spain.

The financing, totalling €34.47 million, will be allocated to the construction, commissioning, and operation of the portfolio, with disbursements linked to the achievement of specific construction milestones across the various projects.

The funding will be provided by the Qualitas Energy Credit Fund I, which was launched in 2024 with a target size of €500 million and has already secured commitments exceeding €200 million.

This transaction marks the fourth investment made by the fund and the second dedicated to the financing of a renewable energy project in Spain, following the recent agreement to finance a 192 MWp solar PV project. The other two transactions have supported construction bridge financing for solar PV developments in Poland and Germany.

Through this vehicle, Qualitas Energy offers tailored debt solutions for renewable energy infrastructure, encompassing both greenfield and brownfield projects and platforms across various asset classes, including wind, solar, hydro, battery energy storage systems, and renewable natural gas. The company aims to deliver low-risk, attractive returns while supporting third-party developers or independent power producers in their value-creation process.

José María Arzac, Partner and Co-Head of Credit at Qualitas Energy, commented: “The closing of this fourth transaction demonstrates both our ability to deploy capital swiftly and our commitment to accelerating the energy transition by supporting third-party partners in the construction and commissioning of new renewable capacity. We are also proud to be closing transactions of this nature, helping to address a clear financing gap in a demanding macroeconomic environment marked by volatility.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.