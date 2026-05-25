DRI, the EU renewables arm of DTEK, has received the commercial operating license for its 126 MWp Vacaresti solar park from the Romanian Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), marking the start of full commercial operations and a significant milestone in the company’s growth trajectory in Romania.

With the commissioning of Vacaresti, DRI’s total installed and operational capacity in Romania reaches 299 MW, reinforcing its position as a leading independent power producer (IPP) in the country and underscoring its ability to execute large scale renewable projects efficiently and at pace.

Developed in Dâmbovita County, the Vacaresti solar park is expected to generate enough clean electricity to supply approximately 50 000 households annually, while avoiding around 48 600 tpy of CO 2 emissions, contributing meaningfully to Romania’s decarbonisation targets.

Murat Cinar, CEO of DRI, noted: “Achieving 299 MW of operational capacity in Romania in such a short time frame is a major milestone for DRI and a clear demonstration of our execution speed, engineering expertise, and disciplined investment approach. Our portfolio – comprising three solar parks and one wind farm – is already actively contributing to Romania’s energy transition by reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels and helping stabilise energy costs. This is particularly critical in the current context of heightened geopolitical tensions, which continue to exert significant pressure on energy markets across Europe. We remain committed to further expanding our presence in Romania and delivering long-term value for our stakeholders.”

This latest milestone reflects DRI’s strong execution track record. In just a few years, the company has developed, financed, constructed, and brought into commercial operation four renewable energy projects in Romania, showcasing its integrated delivery model and in-house engineering and project management capabilities. These include the Glodeni I solar park (53 MWp/49.05 MWac) and Glodeni II (60 MWp/49.9 MWac), together forming one of the largest solar complexes in the country, the 60 MWac Ruginoasa onshore wind farm – the first wind project built in Romania in a decade – and the 126 MWp Vacaresti solar park, further strengthening DRI’s operational footprint in the market.

In parallel, DRI has demonstrated its ability to structure bankable projects and attract international financing. The Vacaresti project was supported by a non-recourse financing package of up to €60 million from UniCredit and Garanti BBVA, further validating the strength of its portfolio and partnerships with leading financial institutions.

The project also benefits from long-term revenue visibility. Starting from January 2027, 50% of the electricity generated by Vacaresti will be sold to OMV Petrom S.A. under the largest physical solar power purchase agreement ever signed in Romania, securing stable cash flows and supporting the project’s long-term financial sustainability.

DRI continues to scale its activities across Europe, with a broad portfolio of renewable energy projects across various stages of development, construction, and operation. In Romania, the company also aims to further contribute to the development and stability of the energy system through the advancement of battery energy storage projects, supporting greater flexibility and resilience of the national grid.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!