Repsol achieves commercial operations at its 825 MW Pinnington solar facility in Texas

Repsol has achieved commercial operations at its 825 MW Pinnington solar project, located in Texas, marking a significant milestone in the company’s renewable growth strategy in the US.

Pinnington Solar has set a historic benchmark in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), becoming the largest single renewable project ever to reach commercial operation (COD).

In addition, the project reached commercial operation 2.5 times faster than other comparable megaprojects. Developed by Repsol, engineered and built by Black & Veatch and its Overland Contracting Inc. (OCI) construction subsidiary, the project was completed at an accelerated pace. This level of execution places Pinnington not only at the forefront of ERCOT’s generation portfolio but also among the largest single-injection renewable projects ever commissioned in the US, highlighting both the scale of the project and the exceptional rigour and safety with which it was executed.

The construction of the Pinnington solar facility has generated a strong positive impact on the local economy, supporting approximately 700 local construction jobs and delivering meaningful economic activity during the development phase. Over its operational lifetime, the project will provide substantial tax revenue to surrounding communities, directly supporting local schools, emergency services, and critical infrastructure.

From an environmental perspective, Pinnington includes 1.5 million solar panels and will generate enough energy annually to avoid approximately 1 million tpy of CO 2 emissions. In addition, the project enhances grid reliability, providing significant new capacity to the Texas power grid and supporting a more resilient and diversified energy mix.

With the addition of this project, and together with other solar assets already online in the state, Repsol’s total renewable capacity in the US now exceeds 2 GW.

Federico Toro, CEO of Repsol Renewables North America, commented: “Pinnington sets a new benchmark for renewable energy delivery in the US, combining unprecedented scale with exceptional pace. Achieving COD reflects strong execution, a deep safety culture, and the commitment of the teams and partners behind this project.”

Narsingh Chaudhary, President of Black & Veatch’s Fuels & Natural Resources sector, added: “Completing the Pinnington solar project on an accelerated timeline – while managing its scale, complexity, and demanding execution environment – is a testament to the strength of our collaboration with Repsol and the dedication of everyone involved. Most importantly, the project was delivered with a relentless focus on safety, with every hour worked reflecting our shared commitment to caring for our people and the surrounding community. Repsol’s leadership and community first mindset set the tone for a project that will deliver long term energy and economic benefits for the region.”

Repsol entered the North American renewable energy market in 2021. Repsol prioritises projects that offer higher returns and favourable regulatory conditions. At the same time, the company maintains a broad portfolio of initiatives to capitalise on future opportunities arising from rising energy demand and potential regulatory changes.

In Texas, Repsol’s renewable energy portfolio includes Frye (632 MW), Outpost (629 MW), and Pinnington (825 MW) – all of which are operational – as well as Pecan Prairie (595 MW), which is under construction, cementing the company’s position as a key player in the state’s energy transition. In addition, in New Mexico, the company operates the Jicarilla I and II solar and battery storage complex.

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