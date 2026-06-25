rPlus Energies reaches commercial operations for Green River Energy Center

rPlus Energies has reached the start of commercial operations for Green River Energy Center, a 400-MW solar and 400 MW/1600 MWh battery energy storage project located in Emery County, Utah, US.

As the largest solar and storage facility within PacifiCorp’s six-state service territory, Green River Energy Center highlights the growing role Utah continues to play in meeting the West’s increasing energy needs.

In 2024, Utah Governor, Spencer Cox, announced Operation Gigawatt, an initiative aimed at doubling Utah’s energy production over the next 10 years. The project reflects Utah’s commitment to expanding reliable, affordable energy production.

Utah Governor, Spencer Cox, commented: “Operation Gigawatt is about ensuring Utah has the reliable, homegrown energy needed to power opportunity for generations. Green River Energy Center represents the kind of large scale energy investment we need to deliver reliable energy, support rural Utah, and help power the next generation of prosperity across our state.”

US Senator, John Curtis, added: “Meeting America’s growing energy needs will require an all-of-the-above approach, and Green River Energy Center is an important example of that effort in action. This investment strengthens our energy infrastructure, supports Utah workers, and communities, and helps ensure reliable, affordable power for families and businesses across the West. I congratulate everyone who helped bring this project from vision to reality.”

Green River Energy Center will generate more than US$55 million in property taxes for schools and public services. During construction, the project employed hundreds of workers, including several local contractors for key components. Project partners committed US$375 000 in scholarships for local students who plan to build their careers at home while strengthening the region’s long-term workforce in local and energy-related industries.

Luigi Resta, rPlus Energies President & CEO, noted: “This project represents years of collaboration and commitment from all of the project partners. Together, we believed in the vision, and Green River Energy Center is now delivering reliable power and real value to families across the American West.”

The commissioning of the project was celebrated during an on-site ceremony held 22 June 2026, attended by Utah Governor, Spencer Cox, project partners, and community members.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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