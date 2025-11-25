METLEN to deliver new solar project in New Zealand

METLEN, through its Renewables & Energy Transition Platform Sector, has been awarded by Genesis Energy – one of New Zealand’s largest integrated electricity and gas retailers – to deliver a 136 MWp solar project, providing full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services.

The Edgecumbe solar farm will have a capacity of 136 MWp, generating approximately 238 GWh annually, enough to power around 29 800 homes. Construction is expected to commence shortly, with first generation targeted for mid-2027.

Through this collaboration, METLEN strengthens its role as a trusted international partner in accelerating New Zealand’s clean energy transition. With this project, Genesis Energy is marking another significant milestone in the delivery of Genesis’ Gen35 strategy and further advancing renewable generation development in New Zealand.

The construction of the Edgecumbe solar farm marks a new milestone in METLEN’s presence in New Zealand, underscoring its ability to execute complex renewable energy projects. It also follows the company’s previous EPC and O&M in the country, also located in Edgecumbe.

These projects highlight METLEN’s ability to deliver complex renewable energy assets across diverse geographies and regulatory environments, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted international energy partner. With an operational renewable energy sources portfolio of over 1 GW worldwide, METLEN is recognised for its technical excellence, execution reliability, and ability to manage projects end-to-end across the energy value chain.

METLEN’s expansion into strategic markets like New Zealand aligns with its broader ambition to play a leading role in advancing energy security and sustainability worldwide, while reinforcing its commitment to innovation and long-term value creation for its partners and stakeholders.

