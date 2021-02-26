juwi to construct hybrid solar park in Australia

juwi Renewable Energy Pty Ltd, juwi’s Brisbane-based subsidiary, will construct a high penetration solar farm as part of EDL’s hybrid power solution for the town of Jabiru in the Northern Territory, Australia. EDL will own and operate the Jabiru Hybrid Renewable Project, which, after completion, is expected to meet the town’s annual electricity needs with energy that is at least 50% from renewable sources.

Construction will begin shortly. The diesel power station will be completed by the end of 2021, and the solar farm and battery will come online in early 2022.

Dave Manning, Global Head of Hybrid at juwi, said “Hybrid power solutions offer the potential to significantly reduce the amount of fossil fuel power generation within the Kakadu National Park”. juwi looks forward to working again with EDL and the local community of Jabiru to deliver sustainable energy for the region.

The Jabiru project will represent the 6th project juwi has delivered or that is currently under construction. Overall, the company’s projects in Australia now include an investment volume in excess of €100 million.

In addition to the development and operation of wind and solar parks, an important growth segment for the juwi group is the construction of hybrid power plants for non-grid industries such as mines. In such projects, photovoltaic (PV) and/or wind power plants are supplemented with storage units. These can then be intelligently integrated into existing island networks using software developed by juwi: the juwi Hybrid IQ.

The company is currently building a MW solar park in South Africa to supply a gold mine with its own electricity.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.