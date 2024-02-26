Nordic Solar acquires Swedish solar project

Nordic Solar has acquired a 40-MWp ready-to-build solar farm project from Swedish renewable energy developer Helios Nordic Energy AB; the first large-scale project on the Swedish island of Gotland. The project is part of the 270-MWp pipeline, to be developed in cooperation with Helios Nordic Energy AB, which Nordic Solar plans to construct in Sweden. With this additional project, 150 MWp of the 270 MWp pipeline is either ready-to-build or under construction.

Nordic Solar has acquired the project with all necessary permits and a grid connection agreement with the grid owner GEAB. The project is located on Gotland, south of Visby, and occupies 60 ha.

“We are very pleased to continue our cooperation with Helios Nordic Energy on this new project. Together we can help boost the production of renewable energy in Sweden. Adding this new project to our portfolio is part of our focus on accelerating the production of solar energy from large-scale solar parks in the region,” said Nikolaj Holtet Hoff, CEO of Nordic Solar.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.