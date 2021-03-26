Exide Technologies and EDP launch solar installation in Portugal

Exide Technologies and EDP have gone live with a solar installation at Exide Technologies’ battery production facility in Castanheira do Ribatejo, Portugal. It is backed by an energy storage system using Exide Technologies’ high-performance Sonnenschein A600 gel battery technology, allowing for greater control and self-consumption of energy. In 2020, the company introduced a solar installation at its battery recycling facility in Azambuja, Portugal, and now the company has combined capacity of 4.5 MWp across the two installations.

The production facility shows an exciting path forward for energy-intensive manufacturers looking to reduce energy costs and manage carbon emissions. Solar provides a cost-effective and renewable source of energy. Stored energy can be used at night and in reduced sunlight, further reducing emissions and dependence on the grid. It is one of the largest self-generation installations backed by a BESS (battery energy storage system) in Europe, and highlights the potential for such projects to be deployed at scale.

The two new installations contain approximately 11 250 photovoltaic (PV) panels and 70 invertors, which would produce enough energy to supply over 1500 homes. The installations will reduce carbon emissions by 23% at the Castanheira do Ribatejo factory and by 19% at the Azambuja recycling plant. Energy provider EDP designed and delivered both projects, and worked closely with Exide Technologies on the energy storage component. The bank of Sonnenschein gel batteries provides 500 kWh of storage.

The Sonnenschein A600 gel battery has been proven over decades of use in complex, large-scale network power applications. It is manufactured in Exide Technologies’ European production facilities to the highest grade of reliability, and is designed for deployment in tough operating conditions. The original gel technology is maintenance-free and offers advanced safety features. The battery uses a tubular plate design and offers a long service life and protection against deep discharge. It is also completely recyclable, making the product a strong environmental choice.

