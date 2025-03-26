Repsol and Schroders Greencoat partner on Spanish renewable portfolio

Repsol has joined forces with Schroders Greencoat, a specialist renewables manager of Schroders Capital, as a 49% partner in a 400 MW wind and solar portfolio, valued at €580 million.

The portfolio includes eight wind farms, totalling 300 MW, in the northern Spanish provinces of Huesca, Zaragoza, and Teruel. The agreement also includes two solar plants, totalling 100 MW, in the province of Palencia. All the assets are expected to be operational during 1H25.

The closing of the transaction is subject to administrative formalities by the purchaser.

This agreement is a further step in Repsol's strategy for the renewable power business, which focuses on optimising the financial structure and profitability of the projects by incorporating partners into the assets to maximise value generation and ensure double-digit returns.

Repsol will maintain control of the assets. As part of the transaction, in December 2024 Repsol arranged a long-term syndicated loan financing of €348 million with BBVA, Crédit Agricole CIB, Banco Sabadell, and the Official Spanish Credit Institute (ICO).

“The alliance with a partner like Schroders Greencoat, one of the world's leading renewable infrastructure managers, at a time when there is a wide offer of renewable assets for sale, highlights the quality and attractiveness of our portfolio in the market,” said Repsol's Executive Managing Director of Low Carbon Generation, João Costeira.

The acquisition marks the first investment from the Schroders Greencoat Europe SCSp Fund, which successfully closed its first round of funding in November 2024 with over €220 million of initial capital. The fund is focused on building a diversified portfolio of energy transition assets across Europe, with a particular emphasis on renewable energy infrastructure, supplemented by an allocation to other energy transition investments in the grid infrastructure, battery storage, renewable hydrogen, energy efficiency, mobility and renewable heat sectors.

“We are delighted to have made the Fund’s first acquisition following the first close. Our partnership with Repsol signifies a first step in our investment strategy and we look forward to working together to deliver long-term value for our clients with high quality of assets all supported by long term offtake agreements,” highlighted Adam Basnett, Portfolio Manager for Schroders Greencoat.

“This transaction is a sign of our commitment to driving the energy transition in Europe with industry leaders. These assets add to our existing portfolio in Spain, a leading region for renewable energy projects where we began investing in 2022 and to expand our investments,” commented Victor Monje, Head of Investments for Schroders Greencoat in Iberia.

