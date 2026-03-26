EOS IM and Capital Dynamics complete the sale of Italian solar portfolio

EOS Investment Management Group (EOS IM), an independent asset manager and a leading player in sustainable investment and the energy transition, and Capital Dynamics, a global independent asset manager and a leading player in renewable energy investment, have announced the completion of the sale of a portfolio of utility scale solar power plants in Italy, held through the joint venture EOS IM Capital Dynamics Green Energy S.à r.l.

The portfolio involved in the transaction comprises six solar power plants in Lazio, with a total capacity of approximately 194 MWp, of which five are already operational and one is in the process of being connected to the grid, and constitutes a solar platform of primary importance in the Italian market. The portfolio contributes directly to the production of renewable energy, supporting the energy transition and the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions.

The transaction forms part of the active portfolio management strategy of EOS IM’s Clean Energy platform and Capital Dynamics’ Infrastructure strategy and is aimed at capitalising on favourable market conditions to create value, optimising returns for investors. For EOS IM, the sale reflects the Group’s industrial approach, focused on the development and enhancement of infrastructure assets in the real economy and in energy transition and security. For Capital Dynamics, it confirms the effectiveness of its integrated renewable energy investment strategy in Europe, which supports assets from the authorisation stage through to full operation and val-ue realisation.

The competitive process involved several international investors, confirming the strong interest in industrial scale renewable assets in Italy, and concluded with the acquisition by Sonnedix, a global renewable energy company with 12 GW of total capacity.

“This transaction represents a key step in the Fund’s portfolio value-creation strategy and demonstrates our ability to operate across the entire value cycle, from development through to construction and operations. We have built a solid solar platform in just a few years and are now able to monetise it on particularly favourable terms, generating attractive returns for our investors whilst contributing to the sustainable growth of the energy system,” commented Natalino Mongillo, Managing Partner and Founder of EOS IM.

“This sale represents a positive outcome for our investors, as well as concrete confirmation of our value-added investment strategy in Europe,” said Lupo Leonardi, Principal, Clean Energy at Capital Dynamics.

“Italy remains one of the most dynamic markets in Europe for investment in new renewable energy capacity. We will continue to invest in the country with the aim of generating attractive returns for our investors, whilst contributing to energy security and the transition to a more sustainable system,” continued Dario Bertagna, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Clean Energy at Capital Dynamics.

The seller was advised by Rothschild & Co. as financial advisor, Gianni & Ori-goni on legal matters, Kiwa on technical matters, GPBL and Van Campen Liem on tax and structuring, and Deloitte on tax and financial matters.

The transaction was led, on behalf of EOS IM, by Natalino Mongillo, Managing Partner and Founder; Giuseppe La Loggia, Senior Partner; Diego Parra, Senior Director; Lucia Colzani, Senior Associate; and Mauro D’Addetta, Senior Director; and by Dario Bertagna, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Clean Energy, and Lupo Leonardi, Principal of Clean Energy, for Capital Dynamics.

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