GOLDBECK SOLAR celebrates groundbreaking ceremony for Neoen’s Fox Coulée solar farm

GOLDBECK SOLAR, an international company specialising in the turnkey construction of large scale photovoltaic power plants, and Neoen, one of the world’s leading independent producers of exclusively renewable energy, have celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for the Fox Coulée solar farm in Starland County, Alberta, Canada. The turnkey contract for its construction was awarded earlier this year to GOLDBECK SOLAR, with the solar farm being 100% owned by Neoen. Fox Coulée is not only Neoen’s first solar farm in Canada, but also represents GOLDBECK SOLAR’s largest solar project to date in North America.

The Fox Coulée project has a capacity of 93 MWp, and will contribute significantly to the Province of Alberta and the federal government’s ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2035. The Fox Coulée solar farm will generate enough electricity to power over 20 000 homes, making a substantial impact on the local community’s energy needs. Additionally, the farm’s operation will result in a reduction of approximately 70 000 tpy of greenhouse gas emissions, reinforcing the commitment to environmental sustainability.

“This collaboration highlights the shared commitment to a greener and more sustainable planet. Neoen’s trust and confidence in our capabilities have been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition. We are honored to have been awarded the turnkey contract for the construction of this significant solar farm, which serves as a testament to our expertise, innovation, and commitment to environmental stewardship,” said David Pichard, CEO of GOLDBECK SOLAR North America.

The Fox Coulée solar farm will not only deliver clean energy to the region, but it will also stimulate the local economy by creating hundreds of jobs during the construction and operation phases. GOLDBECK SOLAR is proud to be a part of this venture that will drive sustainable development and prosperity in Starland County.

“We extend our sincere congratulations to Neoen on this milestone achievement,” added Michiel Vanhoutte, COO of GOLDBECK SOLAR. “This groundbreaking ceremony symbolizes a new chapter in our partnership, as well as a brighter future powered by clean energy. Together with Neoen, we are making a positive difference in the world by facilitating the transition to renewable energy solutions. We are committed to delivering exceptional solar projects globally, and the Fox Coulée solar farm exemplifies our dedication to a sustainable future.”

The Fox Coulée solar farm is scheduled to start injecting in 2023 and to fully operational in early 2024.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.